SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAX. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

EFAX opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $87.58.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.