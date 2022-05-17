Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLF. FIL Ltd grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after buying an additional 1,797,072 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,654,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,792,000 after buying an additional 290,601 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,547,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,988,000 after buying an additional 657,980 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,536,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,510,000 after buying an additional 90,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after buying an additional 349,245 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SLF. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.29.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.23 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.537 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

About Sun Life Financial (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.