Swiss National Bank Acquires New Stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,356,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 615,333 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,288,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,874,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 209.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.84. European Wax Center, Inc. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 3.31%. Analysts predict that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 11.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EWCZ shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

