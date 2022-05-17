Swiss National Bank Buys 1,200 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

PRAX stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $496.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.