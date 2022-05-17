Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.07% of Wheels Up Experience at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

NYSE:UP opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

About Wheels Up Experience (Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.