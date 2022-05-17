Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James lowered shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWCH. Jefferies Financial Group cut Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Switch from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Switch from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Switch from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 834.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Switch has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 525.13%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Switch by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Switch by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 4.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 120,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.