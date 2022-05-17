Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HQL opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

