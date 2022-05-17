The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Timken by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Timken by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 267,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 508,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Timken by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.94. The Timken Company has a one year low of $55.32 and a one year high of $90.60.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

