Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

TPTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $93.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,770,000 after acquiring an additional 845,408 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 756,418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,220,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,876,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,083,000 after purchasing an additional 497,071 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $83.06.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

