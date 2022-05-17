VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

Shares of MLN stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

