VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMB opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

