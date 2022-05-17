VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Posted by on May 17th, 2022

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMBGet Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMB opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF (Get Rating)

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

