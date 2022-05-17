Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,733,000 after buying an additional 554,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 19.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,408,000 after buying an additional 267,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,846,000 after buying an additional 67,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Viasat by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after buying an additional 317,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Viasat stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

