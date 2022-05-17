Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WASH opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.