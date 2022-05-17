Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. Apple comprises 1.8% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

