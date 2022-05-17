Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) CEO Darren Hawkins Acquires 26,000 Shares

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) CEO Darren Hawkins acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,195.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:YELL opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Yellow Co. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $176.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Yellow by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Yellow in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Yellow by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yellow in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Yellow by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

