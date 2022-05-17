Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) COO Darrel Harris Acquires 18,844 Shares of Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) COO Darrel Harris bought 18,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,920.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Yellow stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Yellow Co. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $176.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Get Yellow alerts:

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yellow by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Yellow (Get Rating)

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.