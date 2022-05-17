Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) COO Darrel Harris Acquires 18,844 Shares of Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) COO Darrel Harris bought 18,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,920.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Yellow stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Yellow Co. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $176.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.
Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
