103,000 Shares in Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Spire Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

SPIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

