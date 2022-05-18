11,440 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,440 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,325,000 after buying an additional 198,548 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after buying an additional 147,007 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,927,000 after buying an additional 610,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after buying an additional 106,119 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -54.90%.

In related news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

