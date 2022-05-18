119,500 Shares in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 119,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of View as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in View in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in View in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in View in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in View in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in View in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIEW shares. Raymond James downgraded View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded View from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of View stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. View, Inc. has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $9.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

