1,252,407 Shares in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,252,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Globalstar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Globalstar by 437.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,555,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Globalstar by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,861,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 318.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,534,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,004 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

GSAT stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.04.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.