14,550 Shares in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Interface by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Interface by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 79,395 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Interface by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,298 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TILE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

