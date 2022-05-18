17,794 Shares in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,794 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,005,000 after purchasing an additional 450,119 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 5,472.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after buying an additional 282,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after buying an additional 130,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AAON by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth $3,009,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $215,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.73. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.36.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

