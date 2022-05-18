1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONEM. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,085,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 3,259,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,900 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,745,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,129 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 142.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,436,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 843,567 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,253,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.87.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

