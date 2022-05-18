211,900 Shares in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 211,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Vinco Ventures at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Vinco Ventures in the third quarter worth about $1,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vinco Ventures in the third quarter worth about $1,014,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 38.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vinco Ventures in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vinco Ventures stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $12.49.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

