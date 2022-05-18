3,598 Shares in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE:WMK opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.13. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $86.75.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

