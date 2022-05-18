4,819 Shares in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,819 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 457.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASPN. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.96. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

