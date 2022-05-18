52,262 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

