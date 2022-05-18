8,699 Shares in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 122,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE BRBR opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $47,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.