9,272 Shares in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in UMH Properties by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in UMH Properties by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 421.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

In related news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,087 shares of company stock worth $139,982 and sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

