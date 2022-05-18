abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,465 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 1.19% of National Vision worth $47,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 11.2% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $434,705.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia A. Hepner purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Vision stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EYE. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

