abrdn plc Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $46,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 240.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $135,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,974 shares of company stock worth $10,561,473. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $432.85 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.50, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $512.02 and a 200 day moving average of $573.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.74.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

