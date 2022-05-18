Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,646 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 581,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 139,630 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,195,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 138,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

ATI opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -674.00 and a beta of 1.27. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,810,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

