Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amcor were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Amcor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 663.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $10,716,778.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 917,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,999. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

