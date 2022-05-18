Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) by 212.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of -0.58.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.