Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Bristow Group worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Bristow Group by 172.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 190,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 120,738 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bristow Group by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 68,352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristow Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the third quarter worth about $1,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristow Group news, Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $84,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

