Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth $152,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 135.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

BNL stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 158.21%.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

