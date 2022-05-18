Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 89.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the third quarter worth $60,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the third quarter worth $186,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.87). Cannae had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $1,082,507.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,777,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,696,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,230 and have sold 1,198,830 shares valued at $16,257,595. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

