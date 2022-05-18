Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 768.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $17,910,681.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,156,830 shares in the company, valued at $400,094,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 201,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,399,901 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $2.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.03%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

