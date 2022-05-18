Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Position Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,376 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 426.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Chewy by 5,903.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,444 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Chewy by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after acquiring an additional 510,278 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

