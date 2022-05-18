City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of City Office REIT worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 50,547 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1,745.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 195,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

CIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

