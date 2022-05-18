Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLVT. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Clarivate by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

