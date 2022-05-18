Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

