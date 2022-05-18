Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,314 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Concrete Pumping worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 162.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. 35.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

BBCP stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $271.22 million, a P/E ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $85.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Concrete Pumping (Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.