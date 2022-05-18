Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down to $13.65

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.65, but opened at $13.10. Couchbase shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 1,981 shares trading hands.

BASE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Couchbase by 18.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 33.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 193.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP purchased a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at $2,003,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

