Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $665.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

