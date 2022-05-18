CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get CS Disco alerts:

In related news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $501,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,111.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,458,680.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth approximately $11,970,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth approximately $9,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. CS Disco’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco Company Profile (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.