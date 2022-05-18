Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Cullinan Oncology worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 188,316 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 35,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $394,824.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,305,873 shares in the company, valued at $14,664,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 276,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $2,967,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 301,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,963.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $37.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $539.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.22.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. As a group, research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

