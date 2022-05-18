Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 30.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 61,531 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 52.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

EQC opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 0.22. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

