Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ferrari by 2,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.20.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $192.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $178.87 and a 12-month high of $278.78.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

