First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,050 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.45% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth about $165,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth $4,008,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

